Jun 03, 2025
EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

  •  EURGBP broke daily Falling Wedge
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8525

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily Falling Wedge chart pattern from April, which encloses the earlier ABC correction (2).

The breakout of this Falling Wedge continues the active impulse wave (3), which started earlier from the key support level 0.8350.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8525 (which reversed the price twice at the start of May).

