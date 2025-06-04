USD/CAD Holds Near 2025 Low

As the chart shows, the USD/CAD exchange rate hit its lowest level of 2025 on 2nd June, nearing the 1.3680 mark. Although there was a partial recovery on 3rd June, it was not substantial.

These fluctuations reflect market participants’ cautious sentiment ahead of key announcements scheduled for today, 4th June:

→ At 15:15 (GMT+3), the ADP Employment Change figures will be released, offering insight into the US employment situation. Traders are concerned as the previous reading was only +61K — a sharp contrast to the consistent triple-digit increases seen throughout 2024.

→ At 16:45 (GMT+3), the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision. According to ForexFactory, analysts expect the overnight rate to remain unchanged at 2.75%, though surprises cannot be ruled out.

Technical Analysis of USD/CAD

Since the second half of April, the price has been moving within a downward channel (marked in red), largely influenced by tariff-related developments in US-Canada trade relations.

Bulls are attempting to prevent further decline, taking advantage of the support provided by the channel’s lower boundary. Note the sharp rebound following a failed bearish breakout (marked with an arrow), which suggests strong demand around the 1.3700 level.

On the other hand, bears have gained control over the 1.3800 level, based on the following:

→ The exchange rate found local support at this level on 29th May, but it was breached on 30th May.

→ The drop from 30th May was notably aggressive, indicating strong selling pressure.

Given the above, it is reasonable to assume that if, following today’s news, the USD/CAD rate remains within the 1.3700–1.3800 range, it may signal that supply and demand have reached a stable balance. This could suggest that the pair is ready to stabilise after the intense volatility seen in the first half of April.

