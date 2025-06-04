EUR/USD Trims Gains as USD/CHF Targets Upside Break

EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.1450 resistance. USD/CHF is rising and might aim for a move towards the 0.8250 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1450 resistance and declined against the US Dollar.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.1395 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF is showing positive signs above the 0.8200 resistance zone.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 0.8180 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair gained pace for a move above the 1.1300 zone, as mentioned in the previous analysis. The Euro tested the 1.1450 resistance and recently corrected gains against the US Dollar.

The pair dipped below 1.1400. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.1395. It even traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1209 swing low to the 1.1454 high.





The pair is showing some bearish signs, and upside potential might remain limited. Immediate resistance is near the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.1395.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1450 zone. An upside break above the 1.1450 level might send the pair toward the 1.1500 resistance. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.1550 level.

On the downside, immediate support on the EUR/USD chart is seen near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1209 swing low to the 1.1454 high at 1.1330. The next major support is near the 1.1300 level. A downside break below the 1.1300 support could send the pair toward the 1.1210 level.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair declined heavily below the 0.8250 level before the bulls appeared. The US Dollar tested 0.8160 and recently started a fresh increase against the Swiss Franc.

The pair climbed above the 0.8200 resistance zone. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8337 swing high to the 0.8157 low. Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 0.8180.

The bulls are now facing resistance near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8337 swing high to the 0.8157 low at 0.8250. The next major resistance is 0.8295.

The main resistance is near 0.8335. If there is a clear break above 0.8335 and the RSI remains above 50, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could test 0.8420.

If there is another decline, the pair might test the 0.8200 support. The first major support on the USD/CHF chart is near the 0.8160 zone. A downside break below 0.8160 might spark bearish moves. The next major support is near the 0.8120 pivot level. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move towards the 0.8050 level in the near term.

