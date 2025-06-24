Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from round support level 100,000

Likely to rise to resistance level 105,000

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the round support level 100,000, the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

This support area was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily down channel from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 105,000.