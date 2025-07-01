CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY: ⬆️ Buy

CHFJPY broke long-term resistance level 180.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 185.00

CHFJPY currency pair continues to rise after the pair broke above the long-term resistance level 180.00 (former yearly high from the middle of last year).

The breakout of this resistance level should accelerate the active impulse wave (3) – which is moving inside the well-formed weekly up channel from March.

Given the clear weekly uptrend, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance 185.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).