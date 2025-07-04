EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

EURJPY broke resistance level of 169.55

Likely to rise to resistance level 72.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 169.55 (which reversed the price multiple times at the end of June, as can be seen from the daily EURJPY chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 169.55 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from February.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 172.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C) lying at the intersection of the 2 up channels from June and March.