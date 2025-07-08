NZDUSD Wave Analysis

Tue, Jul 08, 2025 @ 06:20 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6100
  •  Likely to fall to support level 0.5950

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 0.6100 (which has been steadily reversing the price from October, as can be seen from the daily NZDUSD chart below) – intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6100 stopped the previous medium-term impulse ABC correction (2) from the start of April.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.6100, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5950.

