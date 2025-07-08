Tue, Jul 08, 2025 @ 10:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAustralian Dollar Strengthens Following RBA Decision

Australian Dollar Strengthens Following RBA Decision

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Today, the AUD/USD pair experienced a spike in volatility. According to ForexFactory, analysts had forecast that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would cut interest rates from 3.85% to 3.60%. However, the market was caught off guard as the central bank opted to keep rates unchanged.

The RBA stated the following:

→ It remains cautious in its inflation outlook and awaits further evidence confirming that inflation is on track to return to the 2.5% target.

→ The decision to hold the rate was made by a vote of six to three — a rare instance of a split opinion among committee members.

The initial market reaction to the RBA’s unexpected move was a sharp appreciation of the Australian dollar. However, this was followed by a quick pullback in the minutes that followed (as indicated by the arrows).

Technical Analysis of the AUD/USD Chart

Since early July, price action in AUD/USD has been forming a descending channel (marked in red). In this context:

→ Today’s sharp rally and subsequent retracement underscored the significance of the upper boundary of the channel;

→ The pair tested a previously broken ascending trendline (the lower line of the blue channel);

→ Although the price briefly rose above the 0.65450 level, this area may now act as resistance going forward.

There is a possibility that, as forex trading unfolds throughout the day, AUD/USD could retreat towards the median line of the descending channel. Such a move could be interpreted as follows:

→ The initial reaction to the RBA decision may have been premature;

→ Selling pressure persists, which might trigger a move towards the support zone near 0.64850.

Looking ahead, the trajectory of AUD/USD in July 2025 will be largely influenced by developments surrounding a potential trade agreement between the United States and other countries, including Australia.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.