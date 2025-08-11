AUD/USD & NZD/USD Much Higher—Uptrend Shows Strength

AUD/USD started a decent increase above the 0.6480 and 0.6500 levels. NZD/USD is also rising and might aim for more gains above 0.5970.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar started a decent increase above the 0.6450 level against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.6530 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is consolidating gains above the 0.5940 zone.

There is a short-term declining channel forming with resistance at 0.5960 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD on FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.6450 support. The Aussie Dollar was able to clear the 0.6470 resistance to move into a positive zone against the US Dollar.

There was a close above the 0.6500 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the pair tested the 0.6540 zone. A high was formed near 0.6541 and the pair recently started a consolidation phase.

There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6449 swing low to the 0.6541 high. On the downside, initial support is near the 0.6510 level.

The next major support is near the 0.6495 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level. If there is a downside break below 0.6495, the pair could extend its decline toward the 0.6470 level. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6450.

On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near 0.6530. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.6530.

The first major resistance might be 0.6540. An upside break above it might send the pair further higher. The next major resistance is near the 0.6580 level. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward the 0.6600 resistance zone.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD on FXOpen, the pair started a steady increase from the 0.5880 zone. The New Zealand Dollar broke the 0.5925 resistance to start the recent increase against the US Dollar.

The pair settled above 0.5940 and the 50-hour simple moving average. It tested the 0.5970 zone and is currently consolidating gains. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.5881 swing low to the 0.5971 high.

The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is stable above 50. On the upside, the pair might struggle near 0.5960. There is also a short-term declining channel forming with resistance at 0.5960.

The next major resistance is near the 0.5970 level. A clear move above the 0.5970 level might even push the pair toward the 0.6000 level. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.6020 resistance zone in the coming days.

On the downside, immediate support is near the 0.5940 level. The first key support is near the 0.5925 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.5881 swing low to the 0.5971 high.

The next major support is near the 0.5900 level. If there is a downside break below it, the pair might slide toward 0.5880. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD to 0.5820.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.