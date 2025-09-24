Wed, Sep 24, 2025 @ 07:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 (SPX) Remains Bullish and Should See Support in 3, 7,...

S&P 500 (SPX) Remains Bullish and Should See Support in 3, 7, 11 Swing

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for the S&P 500 (SPX) indicates that the cycle starting from the August 2, 2025 low is unfolding as a five-wave structure. From that low, wave ((i)) concluded at 6481.34. The subsequent pullback in wave ((ii)) developed as a running flat Elliott Wave pattern. In this structure, wave (a) declined to 6343.86, wave (b) rallied to 6508.23, and wave (c) fell to 6360.3, completing wave ((ii)) at a higher degree.

The Index then advanced in wave ((iii)). From the wave ((ii)) low, wave (i) reached 6532.65, followed by a dip in wave (ii) to 6443.98. The Index climbed higher in wave (iii) to 6626.99, with a pullback in wave (iv) ending at 6551.15. Wave (v) then pushed to 6699.52, finalizing wave ((iii)). Currently, wave ((iv)) is correcting the cycle from the September 2, 2025 low, expected to unfold in a 3, 7, or 11 swing pattern before the Index resumes its upward trajectory. In the near term, as long as the pivot low at 6360.3 holds, dips should attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11 swing structure, supporting further upside.

S&P 500 (SPX) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

SPX – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.