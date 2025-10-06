Mon, Oct 06, 2025 @ 07:09 GMT
EUR/USD On Shaky Ground – Recovery Looks Fragile As Bears Lurk Nearby

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD is attempting to recover from 1.1650.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1750 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is also correcting losses but faced hurdles near 1.3525.
  • Gold extended gains and rallied above $3,880.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro declined below 1.1720 against the US Dollar before the bulls appeared. EUR/USD tested 1.1650 and recently started a recovery wave.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair recovered above 1.1700 and 1.1750 before it faced resistance. A high was formed at 1.1778 and the pair is now consolidating below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Besides, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1750. A clear move above 1.1750 could send the pair toward the 1.1780 resistance.

The main hurdle could be near 1.1820. A close above 1.1820 could open the doors for a fresh increase. If not, EUR/USD could decline again. On the downside, there is key support at 1.1710 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The next area of interest might be 1.1665. The main support could be 1.1650. Any more losses might increase selling pressure and send the pair toward 1.1580.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair attempted to recover, but the bears are still active below the 1.3525 resistance level.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • ECB’s President Lagarde speech.
  • BoE’s Governor Bailey speech.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

