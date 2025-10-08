NZD/USD Rate Drops Sharply After Central Bank Decision

This morning, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its key interest rate. According to Forex Factory, the Official Cash Rate was reduced by 50 basis points from 3.0% to 2.5%, while most analysts had expected a smaller cut to 2.75%.

Moreover, the RBNZ signalled the prospect of further easing following a recent deterioration in economic data. The decisive move caught traders off guard and led to heightened volatility. As shown on the NZD/USD chart, the New Zealand dollar has fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar since mid-April.

The downward momentum has been reinforced by the strengthening of the US dollar — possibly as investors grow more cautious over a potential government shutdown, prompting them to move into cash.

Technical analysis of the NZD/USD chart

Movements in the kiwi’s exchange rate during the second half of 2025 have formed a descending channel on the chart. Notably, peak F:

→ only slightly exceeds the previous high D;

→ lies above the psychological 0.6000 level;

→ developed with a long upper wick, consistent with the Upthrust (UTAD) pattern described in Wyckoff methodology.

This appears to be a strategic false breakout above the lower-high structure, paving the way for a decline towards the autumn lows and a breakout below the corrective pattern (shown in blue).

From a bearish perspective:

→ the channel’s median line acts as resistance (as shown by the arrows);

→ today’s drop signals an imbalance favouring sellers, forming the basis for a Fair Value Gap resistance zone.

Meanwhile, bulls may hope the lower boundary of the channel once again acts as support in 2025, providing momentum for a rebound within the channel. For this scenario to play out, however, the news backdrop would need to shift. For now, the NZD/USD chart points to bearish dominance — with a potential move down towards the 0.5700 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.