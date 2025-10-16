Thu, Oct 16, 2025 @ 02:59 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF: ⬆️ Buy

  • GBPCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0750

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong long-term support level 1.0665 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2 from the end of September.

Given the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0750.

