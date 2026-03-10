USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

USDJPY reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 158.1

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the long-term resistance level 159.00 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of 2025) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area is currently forming the daily Shooting Star reversal pattern – strong sell signal for USDJPY.

Given the strength of the resistance level 159.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 158.1.