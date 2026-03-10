Tue, Mar 10, 2026 06:33 GMT
    USDJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

    • USDJPY reversed from resistance area
    • Likely to fall to support level 158.1

    USDJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the long-term resistance level 159.00 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of 2025) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from this resistance area is currently forming the daily Shooting Star reversal pattern – strong sell signal for USDJPY.

    Given the strength of the resistance level 159.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 158.1.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

