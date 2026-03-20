EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬇️ Sell

EURNZD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.9535

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.9795 (upper border of the sideways price range from February), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3.

EURNZD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.9535, lower border of the active sideways price range.