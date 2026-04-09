Thu, Apr 09, 2026 13:44 GMT
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    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Outlook: Firm Break of Cracked Key Barrier at $4,759 to Signal...

    Gold Outlook: Firm Break of Cracked Key Barrier at $4,759 to Signal Bullish Continuation

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    Gold keeps firmer tone but trading within a narrow range and under key barrier on Thursday, as traders remain cautiously optimistic about still fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

    Wednesday’s immediate reaction on announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran was strong (gold price spiked to $4857, the highest since March 19) but short-lived, as the price subsequently dropped and closed at $4719, leaving Doji daily candle with long upper shadow that indicates indecision but also building offers.

    Near-term price action continues to trade between two key boundaries at $4603 (broken Fibo 38.2% of $5419/$4099, acting as support) and $4759 (50% retracement, marking strong resistance) but remains in the upper side of the range and above 100DMA ($4671) that keeps near-term bias bullishly aligned.

    Daily studies also provide slight optimism, as the price holds above 100DMA for the sixth consecutive session, converging 10/100DMA are about to form a bull-cross and 14-d momentum has returned to positive territory, while gradually ascending RSI is in neutrality zone).

    Bulls need to register a clear break of $4759 Fibo barrier to generate signal of continuation of bull-leg from $4099 (March 23 spike low) that will expose targets at $4915/36 (Fibo 61.8% / daily cloud base) and $5000 (psychological) in extension.

    On the flip side, 100DMA offers solid support, ahead of $4600 zone, loss of which would sideline bulls.

    However, geopolitical situation is likely to make the biggest contribution to the near-term price direction, with further weakness of the dollar to continue to underpin the yellow metal’s price.

    Res: 4759; 4800; 4857; 4915.
    Sup: 4700; 4671; 4603; 4553.

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    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

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