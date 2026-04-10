USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

USDCAD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.3735

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.3900 (former top of wave B from January), resistance trendline from 2025 and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active short-term correction 4.

Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3735 (former top of wave 1 from March).