USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell
- USDCAD reversed from resistance zone
- Likely to fall to support level 1.3735
USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.3900 (former top of wave B from January), resistance trendline from 2025 and the upper daily Bollinger Band.
The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active short-term correction 4.
Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3735 (former top of wave 1 from March).