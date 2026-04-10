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    USDCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

    • USDCAD reversed from resistance zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.3735

    USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1.3900 (former top of wave B from January), resistance trendline from 2025 and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active short-term correction 4.

    Given the clear daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3735 (former top of wave 1 from March).

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