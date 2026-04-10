Has Crypto heard enough for a rally? Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Outlook

Cryptocurrencies haven’t found steady momentum for a rally during major market swings.

Recent dynamics have helped ease the harsh selloffs seen over the past six months. There has been a shift toward alternative assets amid a market-shattering conflict. Bitcoin reached its 50% retracement from its $120,000 record highs, coinciding with the mining of its 20 millionth unit. Additionally, Jane Street has reportedly stepped back from alleged market manipulations.

What will prompt crypto supporters to drive prices upward again? As always, this remains a million dollar question.

As investors and traders, our focus should be on preparing for upcoming opportunities by identifying entry and exit points, setting action criteria, and developing a robust strategy.

When preparation meets opportunity, investors may find that the current environment could favor them.

While stock markets have recovered more than 50% of their wartime losses, cryptocurrencies are still aiming to generate more ecstatic returns at the top of the cross-asset performance board. Before diving into Bitcoin and Ethereum charts, let’s examine a few market dynamics.

ETF inflows and outflows

Cryptocurrencies ETF Flows – Source: CoinGlass. April 9, 2026

Crypto ETFs have finally eased their persistent outflows seen since October, with a bottom in mid-February and an actual, slow but consistent growth.

Ethereum has actually dominated the recent turn but there is more work to do – Runs always start (particularly for Altcoins), when the second largest crypto awakens.

A look into the Crypto Market Cap

Total Crypto Market Cap – Daily Chart. April 9, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The Crypto Market Cap is showing some positive signs after bottoming in Mid-February and slowly building higher lows, indicating that the bulk of the selloff is now behind us.

The move higher from Monday allowed it to breach the 50-Day Moving Average and the downward trendline from 2026.

Signs of recovery are still young and will need to strengthen further, but these are better developments for Digital Assets.

Let’s dive right into the intraday Charts with technical levels for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Current Session in Cryptos – April 9, 2026 (15:18). Courtesy of Finviz

Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart and Technical Levels

Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart, April 9, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Luckily for Crypto bulls, Bitcoin did not complete its short-term head & shoulders pattern as the narrative largely softened since and allowed some new risk-on inflows.

Having now formed a higher low, the Main Crypto have its buyers back into relative control, particularly after bouncing above the $70,000 pivot zone. Three technical elements will be needed to pursue real chances of a rebound:

Bulls will need to break $72,700, which failed twice today and forming an intraday bearish divergence – This is due to the general stalling in risk-assets seen today.

On the longer-run, pushing above $76,100 (FOMC highs & Channel highs) could easily relaunch a run towards new all-time highs.

Falling back below $68,750 however would point to higher chances of continued downside (less probable scenario for now)

Levels of interest for BTC trading:

Support Levels:

$70,000 Short-term momentum Pivot (50 and 200-4H MA)

$60,000 to $63,000 Main 2024 support (recent double bottom)

$59,935 February Lows

$52,000 to $58,000 Next support and 200-Week MA ($55,000 Mid-point)

$40,000 Mid-2024 breakout support

Resistance Levels:

Short term Top – $72,700

FOMC Highs $76,200 (Bulls need to break!)

$75,000 Key long-term Pivot (acting as resistance)

$80,000 to $83,000 mini-resistance (50-Day MA)

$90,000 to $95,000 Pivotal Resistance

Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000

Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart and Technical Levels

Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart, April 9, 2026– Source: TradingView

The rebound in Ethereum is even more consistent than BTC, currently testing the upper bound of its October downtrend – A key test for what is coming ahead.

The bouncing RSI and counter-trend upward channel provides a favorable path for an upside breakout. The rest will be contingent on whether the general Market dynamic is still positive for global risk-taking.

A break above $2,300 would confirm a new breakout, with $2,600 coming next (above, the rebound is definitely confirmed!).

A breakout in Ethereum should also allow other altcoins to shine (look for the most consistent alts before, and later into the cycle if one really arrives, memecoins – they have struggled in the past cycle so it’s still early to say if they will even have their time!)

Levels of interest for ETH trading:

Support Levels:

4H 50 and 200 MA $2,118

Channel lows $2,000

$1,700 to $1,800 Pre-Bounce 2025 Key Support (testing)

$1,744 February 6 lows

$1,380 to $1,500 2025 Support

2025 Lows $1,384

Resistance Levels:

March 4 Highs $2,201 (breaking!)

$2,300 June War Key Pivot (bullish above)

$2,500 to $2,700 June 2025 Key Support now Resistance (Channel Highs)

$3,000 to $3,200 Major momentum Pivot (Test of the $3,000)

$4,950 Current new All-time highs

The narrative is easing, but keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines to stay ahead of the game.

Safe Trades!