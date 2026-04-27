HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPAUD: ⬆️ Buy

  • GBPAUD reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9270

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the support level 1.890, lower weekly Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this from the support area continues the active intermediate impulse wave (1).

Given the clear weekly uptrend, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9270 (which reversed the price earlier this year).

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading