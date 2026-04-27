GBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD: ⬆️ Buy

GBPAUD reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9270

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the support level 1.890, lower weekly Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this from the support area continues the active intermediate impulse wave (1).

Given the clear weekly uptrend, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9270 (which reversed the price earlier this year).