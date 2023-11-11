Summary 11/13 – 11/17

Monday, Nov 13, 2023
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PSI Oct
|50.7
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Oct
|0.90%
|2.00%
|06:00
|JPY
|Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Oct P
|-11.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|EU Economic Forecasts
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Consumer Confidence Nov
|2.90%
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Conditions Oct
|11
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Confidence Oct
|1
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Oct
|15.0K
|20.4K
|07:00
|GBP
|ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Sep
|4.20%
|4.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Sep
|7.40%
|8.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Sep
|7.70%
|7.80%
|07:30
|CHF
|Producer and Import Prices M/M Oct
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|07:30
|CHF
|Producer and Import Prices Y/Y Oct
|-1.00%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q3 P
|0.20%
|0.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov
|4.9
|-1.1
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Nov
|-75.5
|-79.9
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov
|6.1
|2.3
|13:30
|USD
|CPI M/M Oct
|0.10%
|0.40%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Y/Y Oct
|3.30%
|3.70%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core M/M Oct
|0.30%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core Y/Y Oct
|4.10%
|4.10%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|-0.10%
|1.20%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q3 P
|4.80%
|3.50%
Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|Wage Price Index Q/Q Q3
|1.30%
|0.80%
|02:00
|CNY
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|4.50%
|4.50%
|02:00
|CNY
|Retail Sales Y/Y Oct
|7.00%
|5.50%
|02:00
|CNY
|Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct
|3.10%
|3.10%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Sep F
|0.20%
|0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Oct
|0.20%
|0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Oct
|4.70%
|6.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Oct
|0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Oct
|6.60%
|8.90%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input M/M Oct
|0.10%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input Y/Y Oct
|-2.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output M/M Oct
|0.10%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output Y/Y Oct
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Oct
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Oct
|5.80%
|6.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|12.3B
|11.9B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Sep
|-0.90%
|0.60%
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep
|0.80%
|0.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Sep
|1.40%
|2.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov
|-2.6
|-4.6
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales M/M Oct
|-0.30%
|0.70%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Oct
|-0.20%
|0.60%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI M/M Oct
|0.10%
|0.50%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Y/Y Oct
|2.20%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core M/M Oct
|0.20%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core Y/Y Oct
|2.70%
|15:00
|USD
|Business Inventories Sep
|0.30%
|0.40%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|23:50
|JPY
|Trade Balance (USD) Oct
|-0.71T
|-0.43T
|23:50
|JPY
|Machinery Orders M/M Sep
|0.90%
|-0.50%
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:00
|AUD
|Consumer Inflation Expectations Nov
|4.80%
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Oct
|22.8K
|6.7K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Oct
|3.70%
|3.60%
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Sep
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Y/Y Oct
|255K
|270K
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Nov 10)
|222K
|217K
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Oct
|-0.30%
|0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Nov
|-11
|-9
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Oct
|-0.40%
|0.30%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Oct
|79.40%
|79.70%
|15:00
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Output Q/Q Q3
|0.20%
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Input Q/Q Q3
|-0.20%
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Oct
|0.30%
|-0.90%
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Current Account (EUR) Sep
|20.3B
|27.7B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Y/Y Oct F
|2.90%
|2.90%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Core Y/Y Oct F
|4.20%
|4.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|Industrial Product Price M/M Oct
|0.40%
|13:30
|CAD
|Raw Material Price Index Oct
|3.50%
|13:30
|USD
|Building Permits Oct
|1.45M
|1.47M
|13:30
|USD
|Housing Starts Oct
|1.36M
|1.36M
