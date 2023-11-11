Sat, Nov 11, 2023 @ 05:36 GMT
Summary 11/13 – 11/17

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
21:30 NZD Business NZ PSI Oct 50.7
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Oct 0.90% 2.00%
06:00 JPY Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Oct P -11.20%
10:00 EUR EU Economic Forecasts
23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence Nov 2.90%
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD NAB Business Conditions Oct 11
00:30 AUD NAB Business Confidence Oct 1
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Change Oct 15.0K 20.4K
07:00 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Sep 4.20% 4.20%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Sep 7.40% 8.10%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Sep 7.70% 7.80%
07:30 CHF Producer and Import Prices M/M Oct 0.10% -0.10%
07:30 CHF Producer and Import Prices Y/Y Oct -1.00%
10:00 EUR Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q3 P -0.10% -0.10%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q3 P 0.20% 0.20%
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov 4.9 -1.1
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Current Situation Nov -75.5 -79.9
10:00 EUR Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov 6.1 2.3
13:30 USD CPI M/M Oct 0.10% 0.40%
13:30 USD CPI Y/Y Oct 3.30% 3.70%
13:30 USD CPI Core M/M Oct 0.30% 0.30%
13:30 USD CPI Core Y/Y Oct 4.10% 4.10%
23:50 JPY GDP Q/Q Q3 P -0.10% 1.20%
23:50 JPY GDP Deflator Y/Y Q3 P 4.80% 3.50%
Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD Wage Price Index Q/Q Q3 1.30% 0.80%
02:00 CNY Industrial Production Y/Y Oct 4.50% 4.50%
02:00 CNY Retail Sales Y/Y Oct 7.00% 5.50%
02:00 CNY Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct 3.10% 3.10%
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Sep F 0.20% 0.20%
07:00 GBP CPI M/M Oct 0.20% 0.50%
07:00 GBP CPI Y/Y Oct 4.70% 6.70%
07:00 GBP RPI M/M Oct 0.50%
07:00 GBP RPI Y/Y Oct 6.60% 8.90%
07:00 GBP PPI Input M/M Oct 0.10% 0.40%
07:00 GBP PPI Input Y/Y Oct -2.60%
07:00 GBP PPI Output M/M Oct 0.10% 0.40%
07:00 GBP PPI Output Y/Y Oct -0.10%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output M/M Oct 0.00%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct 0.70%
07:00 GBP Core CPI Y/Y Oct 5.80% 6.10%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep 12.3B 11.9B
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Sep -0.90% 0.60%
13:30 CAD Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep 0.80% 0.70%
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Sep 1.40% 2.30%
13:30 USD Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov -2.6 -4.6
13:30 USD Retail Sales M/M Oct -0.30% 0.70%
13:30 USD Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Oct -0.20% 0.60%
13:30 USD PPI M/M Oct 0.10% 0.50%
13:30 USD PPI Y/Y Oct 2.20%
13:30 USD PPI Core M/M Oct 0.20% 0.30%
13:30 USD PPI Core Y/Y Oct 2.70%
15:00 USD Business Inventories Sep 0.30% 0.40%
15:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories
23:50 JPY Trade Balance (USD) Oct -0.71T -0.43T
23:50 JPY Machinery Orders M/M Sep 0.90% -0.50%
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:00 AUD Consumer Inflation Expectations Nov 4.80%
00:30 AUD Employment Change Oct 22.8K 6.7K
00:30 AUD Unemployment Rate Oct 3.70% 3.60%
04:30 JPY Tertiary Industry Index M/M Sep -0.10% -0.10%
13:15 CAD Housing Starts Y/Y Oct 255K 270K
13:30 USD Initial Jobless Claims (Nov 10) 222K 217K
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Oct -0.30% 0.10%
13:30 USD Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Nov -11 -9
14:15 USD Industrial Production M/M Oct -0.40% 0.30%
14:15 USD Capacity Utilization Oct 79.40% 79.70%
15:00 USD Natural Gas Storage
21:45 NZD PPI Output Q/Q Q3 0.20%
21:45 NZD PPI Input Q/Q Q3 -0.20%
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
07:00 GBP Retail Sales M/M Oct 0.30% -0.90%
09:00 EUR Eurozone Current Account (EUR) Sep 20.3B 27.7B
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Y/Y Oct F 2.90% 2.90%
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Core Y/Y Oct F 4.20% 4.20%
13:30 CAD Industrial Product Price M/M Oct 0.40%
13:30 CAD Raw Material Price Index Oct 3.50%
13:30 USD Building Permits Oct 1.45M 1.47M
13:30 USD Housing Starts Oct 1.36M 1.36M
