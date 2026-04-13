Mon, Apr 13, 2026 07:08 GMT
More
    HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 4/13/26

    Eco Data 4/13/26

    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    22:30NZDBusiness NZ PSI Mar464847.6
    23:50JPYMoney Supply M2+CD Y/Y Mar2.00%1.60%1.70%
    12:30CADBuilding Permits M/M Feb-0.40%4.80%
    14:00USDExisting Home Sales Mar4.01M4.09M
    22:30NZD
    Business NZ PSI Mar
    Actual46
    Consensus
    Previous48
    Revised47.6
    23:50JPY
    Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Mar
    Actual2.00%
    Consensus1.60%
    Previous1.70%
    12:30CAD
    Building Permits M/M Feb
    Actual
    Consensus-0.40%
    Previous4.80%
    14:00USD
    Existing Home Sales Mar
    Actual
    Consensus4.01M
    Previous4.09M
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Featured Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.