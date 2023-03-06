Swiss CPI accelerated to 3.4% yoy in Feb, core rose to 2.4% yoy

Swiss CPI rose 0.7% mom in February, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel), rose 0.8% mom. Prices of domestic products rose 0.6% mom. Imported products rose 1.1% mom.

Compared with the same month a year ago, CPI accelerated to 3.4% yoy, up from January’s 3.3% yoy, well above expectation of slowing to 2.9% yoy. Core CPI accelerated to 2.4% yoy, up from 2.2% yoy. Domestic prices accelerated to 2.9% yoy, up from 2.6% yoy. Imported prices slowed to 4.9% yoy, down from 5.2% yoy.

