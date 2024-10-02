Eurozone unemployment rate unchanged at 6.4%, EU down to 5.9%

Eurozone’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.4% in August, aligning with market expectations. Meanwhile, EU unemployment rate fell slightly from 6.0% to 5.9%.

The report estimates that 13.027m people in EU, including 10.925m in Eurozone, were unemployed in August. Compared with the previous month, unemployment decreased by -108k across EU and by -94k within Eurozone.

On an annual basis, the improvement was even more notable. Compared to August 2023, the number of unemployed people dropped by -142k in EU and by -233k in Eurozone.

