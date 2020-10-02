In a blog post, ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, “we should be ready to issue a digital euro if and when developments around us make it necessary. This means that we already need to be preparing for it.”

“In the coming months, we will listen and experiment so that we are in a position to take a fully informed decision on the possible development and launch of a digital euro,” he added.

Though he also noted, “a digital euro would complement cash, not replace it. Together, they would offer people greater choice and easier access to means of payment. This would help financial inclusion. A digital euro would also be a symbol of Europe’s willingness to embrace change and lead from the front, supporting the digitalisation of the European economy.”

Full blog post here.