Eurozone retail sales dropped -6.1% mom in Nov, well below expectations

Eurozone retail sales dropped sharply by -6.1% mom in November, well below expectation of -3.0% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -10.6% mom for automotive fuels, by -8.9% mom for non-food products (within this category mail orders and internet increased by 1.8% mom) and by -1.7% mom for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales dropped -5.0% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were observed in France (-18.0% mom), Belgium (-15.9% mom) and Austria (-9.9% mom). The highest increases were registered in the Netherlands (+2.6% mom), Croatia (+2.5% mom) and Germany (+1.9% mom).

