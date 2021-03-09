Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 16:18 GMT
Home Live Comments OECD upgrades 2021 global growth forecasts by 1.4% to 5.6%

OECD upgrades 2021 global growth forecasts by 1.4% to 5.6%

By ActionForex.com

OECD upgraded 2021 global growth forecasts as “prospects for a stronger economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic have improved with the gradual global vaccines rollout and stronger support from fiscal policy although gaps in economic performance are increasing across and within countries.”

Comparing with December projections:

  • World GDP growth was revised up by 1.4% to 5.6% in 2021, revised up by 0.2% to 4.0% in 2022.
  • G20 GDP growth was revised up by 1.5% to 6.2% in 2021, revised up by 0.4% to 4.1% in 2022.
  • US GDP growth was revised up by 3.3% to 6.5% in 2021, revised up by 0.5% to 4.0% in 2022.
  • Eurozone GDP growth, however, was revised up by only 0.3% to 3.9% in 2021, revised up by 0.5% to 3.8% in 2022.
  • China GDP growth was revised down by -0.2% to 7.8% in 2021, unchanged at 4.9% in 2022.
  • India GDP growth was revised up by 4.7% to 12.6% in 2021, revised up by 0.6% to 5.4% in 2022.

“Speed is of the essence,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. “There is no room for complacency. Vaccines must be deployed faster and globally. This will require better international co-operation and co-ordination than we have seen up to now. It is only by doing so that we can focus our attention on building forward better and laying the foundations for a prosperous and lasting recovery for all.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.