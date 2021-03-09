OECD upgrades 2021 global growth forecasts by 1.4% to 5.6%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

OECD upgraded 2021 global growth forecasts as “prospects for a stronger economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic have improved with the gradual global vaccines rollout and stronger support from fiscal policy although gaps in economic performance are increasing across and within countries.”

Comparing with December projections:

World GDP growth was revised up by 1.4% to 5.6% in 2021, revised up by 0.2% to 4.0% in 2022.

G20 GDP growth was revised up by 1.5% to 6.2% in 2021, revised up by 0.4% to 4.1% in 2022.

US GDP growth was revised up by 3.3% to 6.5% in 2021, revised up by 0.5% to 4.0% in 2022.

Eurozone GDP growth, however, was revised up by only 0.3% to 3.9% in 2021, revised up by 0.5% to 3.8% in 2022.

China GDP growth was revised down by -0.2% to 7.8% in 2021, unchanged at 4.9% in 2022.

India GDP growth was revised up by 4.7% to 12.6% in 2021, revised up by 0.6% to 5.4% in 2022.

“Speed is of the essence,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. “There is no room for complacency. Vaccines must be deployed faster and globally. This will require better international co-operation and co-ordination than we have seen up to now. It is only by doing so that we can focus our attention on building forward better and laying the foundations for a prosperous and lasting recovery for all.”

Full release here.