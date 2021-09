Australia goods and services exports rose 5% mom in July to AUD 45.94B. The strong rise is exports was based on strong Asian demand for LNG and thermal coal, combined with sharply higher prices for iron ore. Exports to China also rose to record AUD 19.4B. Goods and services imports rose 3% mom to AUD 33.83B, due to sharp increase in parts and accessories for telecommunications equipment.

Trade surplus widened to AUD 12.12B, above expectation of AUD 10.1B., hitting a new record.

Full release here.