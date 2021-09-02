Thu, Sep 02, 2021 @ 10:13 GMT
Swiss GDP grew 1.8% qoq in Q2, retail sales dropped -2.6% yoy in Jul

Swiss GDP grew 1.8% qoq in Q2, slightly below expectation of 1.9% qoq. Total GDP was only -0.5% below the pre-crisis level seen in Q4 2019. Looking at some details, from production approach, manufacturing grew 0.9%, trade rose 4.8%, accommodation and food rose 48.9%, arts, entertainment and recreation rose 52.9%. From expenditure approach, private consumption rose 4.1%, government consumption rose 5.5%.

Also from Swiss, real retail sales dropped -2.6% yoy in July, much worse than expectation of 0.2% yoy. CPI came in at 0.2% mom, 0.9% yoy in August, above expectation of 0.1% mom, 0.8% yoy.

