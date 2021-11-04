Australia retail sales rose 1.3% mom in Sep, down a record -4.4% qoq in Q3

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia retail sales rose 1.3% mom, 1.7% yoy in September. For the quarter, sales dropped a record -4.4% qoq.

Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Statistics said: “The Delta outbreak from late June led to protracted lockdowns in many mainland jurisdictions, with the restrictions causing many retailers to close their physical stores throughout the September quarter. This resulted in the largest quarterly fall in national sales volumes ever recorded.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.

Also released, goods and services exports dropped -6% mom to AUD 44.97B in September. Goods and services imports dropped -2% mom to AUD 32.73B. Trade surplus came in at AUD 12.24B, versus expectation of AUD 12.22B.