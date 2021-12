We’re viewing Bitcoin’s price actions from 41908 spike low as a corrective pattern. Even in case of another rise, strong resistance should be see from 53299 support turned resistance to limit upside. Indeed, break of 45560 support will argue that fall from 68986 is resuming through 41908.

Today’s fall has pushed Bitcoin back below 50k handle and 4 hour 55 EMA. We’ll now monitor if there is more downside acceleration to push it through 45560 to trigger the above bearish case.