US consumer confidence dropped to 113.8 in Dec, below expectation

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped from 115.2 to 113.8 in December, above expectation of 112.3. Present Situation Index rose from 144.8 to 148.2. Expectations Index dropped from 95.4 to 90.8.

“Consumer confidence moderated in January, following gains in the final three months of 2021,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

“The Present Situation Index improved, suggesting the economy entered the new year on solid footing. However, expectations about short-term growth prospects weakened, pointing to a likely moderation in growth during the first quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances over the next six months all increased.”

“Meanwhile, concerns about inflation declined for the second straight month, but remain elevated after hitting a 13-year high in November 2021. Concerns about the pandemic increased slightly, amid the ongoing Omicron surge. Looking ahead, both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic.”

Full release here.