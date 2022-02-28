ECB Centeno: Stagflation risks increased with Russia invasion of Ukraine

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 @ 21:47 GMT
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno “I am convinced that the traction of growth that the economy was following will prevail.” But, “a scenario close to stagflation is not out of the possibilities that we can face. So we need to adjust our policies to that.”

He added that policymakers had already considered the threat of stagflation before. “After the invasion these risks have only increased,” he said. Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has the possibility of “a positive impact on inflation, a few decimal points, and a negative impact on growth.”

