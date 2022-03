Canada GDP was flat in December, matched expectation of 0.0% mom. The 0.1% mom growth in services-producing industry was offset by the -0.1% mom decline in goods-producing industries. 14 of 20 industrial sectors grew.

Advance information indicates a 0.2% mom growth in real GDP in January, led by retail, construction, finance and insurance as well as the professional, scientific and technical services sector.

Full release here.