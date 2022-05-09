Fed Kashkari: Virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in a CNBC interview, “I’m confident we are going to get inflation back down to our 2% target, but I am not yet confident on how much of that burden we’re gonna have to carry versus getting help from the supply side.”

He added that “virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction,” pointing to Ukraine war and lockdowns in China.

He also emphasized that Fed is focused on its dual mandate, price stability and full employment. If data comes in different from expectations, Fed will change its policy approach.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>