RBNZ Silk: A tightening pause is being contemplated now

RBNZ Assistant Governor Karen Silk said in a Bloomberg interview “there’s still more work to do here” on interest rate and fighting inflation. While “all levels are on the table” for April meeting, the central bank is not contemplating a pause.

“This is still an economy that has excess demand, a tight labor market, and as a consequence both headline inflation and core inflation at levels that are well outside the (target) band,” she said.

Regarding April meeting, “all levels are on the table for discussion at every meeting,” she said. “I’m not going to turn round and comment on whether we would be looking at 25, 50 or 75, they will all be on the table for discussion and they will depend on the information at hand.”

Nevertheless, a pause in tightening is “certainty not something that we’re contemplating at this point in time,” she said.

Silk also noted that some upside risk was built into the forecast interest peak of 5.5%. However, “without building that in, any variation to that peak would have been still at the margin,” she said. “There’s potentially still some upside risk on the fiscal side of it. Let’s just see how it plays out over the next six weeks.”