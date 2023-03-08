BoE Dhingra: Prudent to hold rates steady because of material overtightening risk

BoE dove Swati Dhingra warned in a speech that overtightening posses a more material risk now. She called for holding interest rate unchanged.

“Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point, through potential negative impacts from increased borrowing costs and reduced supply capacity going forwards,” she explained. “It risks unnecessarily denting output at a time when the economy is weak and deepening the pain for households when budgets are already squeezed through energy and housing costs.”

“In my view, a prudent strategy would hold policy steady amidst growing signs external price pressures are easing, and be prepared to respond to developments in price evolution. This would avoid overtightening and return the economy sustainably to our 2% inflation target in the medium-term.”

“Overall, the evidence does not point to persistent cost-push inflation becoming embedded in wages and margins,” she said. “Even after a year and a half of above-target inflation, there is little evidence for such cost-push inflation beyond what might be expected following an unprecedented terms of trade shock.”

“Consumption remains weak and many of the tightening effects of monetary policy are yet to fully take hold,” she added.

Full speech here.