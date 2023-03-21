RBA Minutes: To reconsider a pause at next meeting

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The minutes of RBA’s meeting on March 7 indicate that the central bank is considering a more cautious approach in tightening monetary policy, as uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook persists. The RBA members observed that “further tightening of monetary policy would likely be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.” However, they also noted the restrictive nature of current monetary policy and the economic uncertainty, stating that “it would be appropriate at some point to hold the cash rate steady.”

During the meeting, RBA members agreed to “reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting, recognizing that pausing would allow additional time to reassess the outlook for the economy.” The decision on when to pause will be determined by incoming data and the board’s assessment of the economic situation.

The RBA acknowledges that “the outlook for consumption remained a key source of uncertainty.” The central bank will closely monitor upcoming data releases on employment, inflation, retail trade, and business surveys, as well as developments in the global economy, to inform their decision-making.

Full RBA minutes here.