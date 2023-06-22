Thu, Jun 22, 2023 @ 19:24 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bowman: Additional policy rate increases necessary

Fed Bowman: Additional policy rate increases necessary

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a speech today, Fed Michelle Bowman underscored that more action would be necessary to bring inflation under control.

She noted, “I believe that additional policy rate increases will be necessary to bring inflation down to our target over time.”

While acknowledging the influence of the current tighter monetary policy on both economic activity and inflation, she pointed out that “core inflation essentially plateau since the fall of 2022.”

She suggested Fed would need to raise interest rate to a “sufficiently restrictive stance of monetary policy to meaningfully and durably bring inflation down.”

Full speech of Fed Bowman here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.