RBA Jul minutes: Hike considered, hold to reassess in Aug

Minutes from RBA’s July 4th meeting reveal that two options were considered: raising cash rate by additional 25 bps, or keeping it unchanged. RBA eventually chose the latter, acknowledging the “uncertainty around the outlook and the significant increase in interest rates to date.” Members agreed to “reassess the situation at the August meeting.”

Despite maintaining status quo, RBA members acknowledged the possibility of future policy tightening. “Members agreed that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to bring inflation back to target within a reasonable timeframe, but that this depended on how the economy and inflation evolve,” the minutes read.

RBA’s decision underscores the central bank’s caution amid shifting economic conditions. With August meeting on the horizon, the Board anticipates additional data on inflation, the global economy, labor market, and household spending. This incoming information, combined with updated staff forecasts and a revised risk assessment, will guide the next policy decision.

