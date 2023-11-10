Fed Chair Powell vows to tighten further if needed amid inflation head fakes

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at an IMF event, conveyed a vigilant stance on monetary policy, expressing uncertainty over whether current interest rates are adequate to curb inflation. With a steadfast commitment to FOMC’s inflation target, Powell emphasized the readiness to adjust policy in response to economic indicators.

“The FOMC is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance,” Powell stated

At the same time, “we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance,” he added.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Highlighting the deceptive nature of recent inflation trends, he added, “Inflation has given us a few head fakes”. Hence, “ongoing progress toward our 2 percent goal is not assured”

Powell was unequivocal about the Fed’s resolve: “If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.”

Full speech of Fed Powell here.