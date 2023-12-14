New Zealand’s Q3 GDP falls unexpectedly by -0.3%, manufacturing sector leads decline

New Zealand’s GDP unexpectedly contracted by -0.3% qoq in Q3, a significant deviation from the anticipated 0.2% qoq growth. Notably, GDP per capita saw a more pronounced decrease of -0.9%. This downturn in economic activity was primarily led by -2.6% decline in the goods-producing industries. However, there were some positive aspects, with service industries experiencing growth of 0.4%, and primary industries seeing rise of 0.6%.
Ruvani Ratnayake, national accounts industry and production senior manager, pointed out, “All goods producing industries were down this quarter, led by a fall in manufacturing.”
Despite the general decline in GDP, there was a silver lining as 8 out of 11 service industries recorded growth during the quarter. The most substantial improvements were observed in healthcare and social assistance, along with rental, hiring, and real estate services.
On the consumer front, household spending decreased by -0.6% during the quarter. This reduction was across all categories, with notable decline in durable goods. The fall in spending on motor vehicles, which came after a period of higher spending, was a significant factor in this overall decrease.