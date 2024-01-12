Fri, Jan 12, 2024 @ 04:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina's exports rise 2.3% yoy in Dec, down to US, EU and...

China’s exports rise 2.3% yoy in Dec, down to US, EU and ASEAN

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In December, China’s exports increased by 2.3% yoy to USD 303.6B, surpassing expectation of 1.7%. However, this growth was not uniform across all regions. Notably, shipments to US saw a significant decline of -6.89% yoy. Similarly, exports to EU and ASEAN countries also dropped, by -1.93% yoy and -6.14% yoy respectively.

On the import front, China experienced a marginal increase of 0.2% yoy to USD 228.2B, which was slightly below the expected 0.3% yoy growth. Consequently, trade surplus widened from USD 68.3B to USD 75.3B, which was above the anticipated USD 74.8B.

For the entire year of 2023, China’s trade figures painted a scenario of contraction. Exports decreased by -4.6% to USD 3.38T, while imports saw -5.5% contraction to USD 2.56T.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.