BoJ’s minutes emphasize importance of discussions on exiting negative rates

The minutes from BoJ’s meeting on December 18-19 highlighted a focus on strategic discussions regarding the future of its monetary policy. The members agreed on the importance to “deepen discussions” about the “timing of the exit” from the current monetary policy framework and determining the “appropriate pace of raising policy interest rates thereafter.” This discussion is closely tied to the evolving dynamics of “wage and price developments.”

A key sentiment echoed by many members was the prerequisite for a sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target before considering the termination of the negative interest rate policy and the yield curve control framework. The establishment of a “virtuous cycle between wages and prices” was reiterated as a necessary condition for these policy shifts.

Additionally, some members expressed the viewpoint that BoJ is “not in a situation where it would fall behind the curve” if it did not rush to raise policy interest rates. This perspective suggests a cautious approach to monetary tightening, implying that the central bank doesn’t feel pressured to act hastily in adjusting its interest rate policy.

