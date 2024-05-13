China launches ultra-long bond sale

Mon, May 13, 2024 @ 23:04 GMT
China’s Ministry of Finance announced it will commence the sale of the first batch of a significant issuance of ultra-long special sovereign bonds this week, with plans to distribute CNY 1T across various tenors ranging from 20 to 50 years.

The ministry detailed that 30-year bonds would be issued in twelve tranches stretching from May 17 to November 15. Additionally, 20-year bonds will begin selling in seven phases starting May 24. 50-year bonds are scheduled for issuance in three parts, also commencing on May 17.

China’s Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the importance of these bonds in supporting the execution of major national strategies and enhancing security capabilities in critical sectors, as reported by state media.

USD/CNH resumed the rebound from 7.1648 today, and the break of 55 D EMA argues that pull back from 7.2827 has completed already. Retest of 7.2827 will resume whole rise from 7.0870, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 7.3679.

