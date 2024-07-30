Japan’s unemployment rate falls to 2.5%, job availability declines

Japan’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in June, down from 2.6%, outperforming expectations of being unchanged at 2.6%.

The number of employed persons reached 68.22mmarking an increase of 370k compared to the same month last year. This represents the 23rd consecutive month of employment growth and the highest number since comparable records began in 1953. However, the number of unemployed persons also saw an increase, rising by 20k from the same month last year to 1.81m marking the third consecutive month of increase.

In separate data, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported that the job availability ratio fell by 0.01 point from June to 1.23. This marks the third consecutive month of decline in the ratio, indicating that there are now 123 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, down slightly from previous months.