New Zealand employment grows 0.4% in Q2, above expectations

New Zealand’s employment data for Q2 showed unexpected strength, with employment growing by 0.4%, defying expectations of a -0.3% contraction. However, the unemployment rate increased from 4.4% to 4.6%, which was still better than the anticipated 4.7%. The labor force participation rate also saw a modest rise of 0.2% to 71.7%, while the employment rate remained steady at 68.4%.

All sector wage inflation was recorded at 1.2% qoq and 4.3% yoy. Private sector wage inflation stood at 0.9% qoq and 3.6% yoy. The public sector saw higher wage inflation at 1.8% qoq and 6.9% yoy, with the annual rate hitting a series high.

