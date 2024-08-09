Fri, Aug 09, 2024 @ 04:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGoolsbee: Fed's focus on economy, not stock market or elections

Goolsbee: Fed’s focus on economy, not stock market or elections

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee reiterated concerns about the current stance of monetary policy in a Fox interview, warning that maintaining high borrowing costs, even as inflation declines, could further tighten financial conditions and potentially harm the labor market. Goolsbee stressed the importance of balancing monetary policy to avoid unnecessary damage to employment.

He also made it clear that Fed’s decisions are driven solely by economic considerations, not by the stock market or political factors. Goolsbee stated, “The Fed’s out of the election business. The Fed is in the economic business,” emphasizing that the focus remains on maximizing employment and stabilizing prices.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.