Goolsbee: Fed’s focus on economy, not stock market or elections

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee reiterated concerns about the current stance of monetary policy in a Fox interview, warning that maintaining high borrowing costs, even as inflation declines, could further tighten financial conditions and potentially harm the labor market. Goolsbee stressed the importance of balancing monetary policy to avoid unnecessary damage to employment.

He also made it clear that Fed’s decisions are driven solely by economic considerations, not by the stock market or political factors. Goolsbee stated, “The Fed’s out of the election business. The Fed is in the economic business,” emphasizing that the focus remains on maximizing employment and stabilizing prices.