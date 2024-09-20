Japan’s CPI core rises to 2.8% in Aug, core-core up to 2.0%

Japan’s core CPI, excluding fresh food, rose to 2.8% yoy in August, matching expectations and marking the fourth consecutive month of acceleration. This increase is up from 2.7% yoy in July and continues the upward trend from 2.2% yoy in April, keeping inflation above BoJ’s 2% target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI, which strips out both fresh food and energy, also rose from 1.9% yoy to 2.0% yoy, highlighting broader inflationary pressures in Japan. Headline CPI, which includes all categories, increased from 2.8% yoy to 3.0% yoy.

Energy prices surged 12.0% yoy, while food prices increased by 2.9% yoy, and household durable goods saw a significant rise of 7.7% yoy. These numbers indicate persistent inflationary pressures across a wide range of goods and services.