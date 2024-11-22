Fri, Nov 22, 2024 @ 10:43 GMT
UK retail sales drop sharply by -0.7% mom in Oct, but broader trends show resilience

UK retail sales volumes plunged by -0.7% mom in October, significantly underperforming expectations of a -0.3% mom decline. Also, volumes remained -1.5% below their pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

On a broader basis, retail activity was more encouraging. Sales volumes increased by 0.8% in the three months to October compared to the preceding three months. When measured against the same period last year, sales volumes grew by 2.5%. This represents the strongest annualized growth since March 2022, despite a downward revision of September’s annual figure from 2.6% to 2.1%.

