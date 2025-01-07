Tue, Jan 07, 2025 @ 12:24 GMT
Swiss CPI falls back to 0.6% yoy in Dec

Swiss CPI fell -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) was unchanged for the month. Domestic products prices rose 0.1% mom while imported products prices fell -0.5% mom.

Comparing with the same month a year ago, headline CPI slowed from 0.7% yoy to 0.6% yoy, matched expectations. Core CPI slowed from 0.9% yoy to 0.7% yoy. Domestic products prices slowed from 1.7% yoy to 1.5% yoy. Imported products prices ticked up from -2.3% yoy to -2.2% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

